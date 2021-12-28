ARob lost nearly 10 lbs with COVID: 'It was a beast' originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The Bears activated Allen Robinson from the reserve/COVID-19 list on Monday, but it may take some time before their No. 1 wide receiver is back to 100% following his bout with COVID-19.

“It was a beast,” Robinson said of the virus.

In all, Robinson said he dealt with a fever, nasal congestion and chest congestion. Over the course of his illness he lost about 10 pounds too. But Robinson said he’s feeling a little bit better and now hopes to stack good days on top of each other to try to get ready to play on Sunday.

“Now it’s just trying to figure out where my lungs are at as far as conditioning-wise and stuff like that,” Robinson said. “It’s one of those things where, from everything I’ve been hearing, it’s just, it can kinda hit guys many different ways. So I wasn’t surprised. I just was trying to figure out what I could do to try to get better, to try to feel better.”

Robinson missed two games with the virus, and admitted that trying to get back into playing shape has been a challenge.

“It hasn’t been easy. It’s not going to be easy, but just trying to continue to find a way.”

As of Tuesday morning the Bears still have four players on the reserve/COVID-19 list: Akiem Hicks, Joel Iyiegbuniwe, Jesper Horsted and Isaiah Coulter.

