Bears' Akiem Hicks Sack Celebration for Fans Who Supported Him

Hicks' sack celly was expression of love for Bears fans originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

With the Bears missing five starters on defense, and plenty of backups too, most people didn’t give them much of a chance to stop Dalvin Cook, Justin Jefferson and the rest of the Vikings defense. But Bears not only contained them, they held them to 17 points on a paltry 193, and made plenty of splashy plays along the way. Included in that was Akiem Hicks in his first game back since Week 9 against the Steelers.

After the game, Hicks mentioned the unique celebration was for those who’ve supported him during his tenure in Chicago.

“I was pointing to the people that were cheering for me,” Hicks said. “People that love me and love how I play the game. I was pointing to them, letting them know that I appreciate them for my time. You know, they’re always yelling my name, I wanted to show some love back.”

It was a thoughtful moment for a man who admitted it makes him sad to think his time with the Bears could be coming to a close. But he couldn’t say for certain what the future holds.

“I don’t know what’s going on,” Hicks said. “I don’t know what’s going to happen, I just know that I’ve got games to play and if I do end up leaving, I’m going to miss it here. I’ve truly loved my time.”

For Hicks, if this year is the end of his time as a Chicago Bear, he’ll look back on his time here fondly.

“I just feel like I grew as a man here. When I was in New Orleans I was a young man, I was figuring out the world. Hopefully wisdom comes, you know, wisdom comes with experience. So I think that for the period that I was here, in my life and career, will stick with me for a long time.”

Click here to follow the Under Center Podcast.