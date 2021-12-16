Bears Add Allen Robinson, Eddie Jackson, 4 Others to COVID-19 List

Bears add 6 players to COVID-19 list, including ARob, EJax originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The Bears are dealing with a full blown COVID-19 outbreak at Halas Hall. The team announced on Thursday that six more players were going on the reserve/COVID-19 list, on top of all three coordinators.

The new players added to the list were Allen Robinson, Eddie Jackson, Jesse James, Ryan Nall, Joel Iyiegbuniwe and Isaiah Coulter. That makes 12 total players sidelined due to the virus, as Eddie Goldman, Larry Borom, Artie Burns, Mario Edwards Jr., Elijah Wilkinson and Sam Kamara remain on the list as well.

Vaccinated players have the opportunity to return to the team ahead of Monday Night’s game against the Vikings. They need to return two negative tests, 24 hours apart before they’re allowed to come back to Halas Hall. Unvaccinated players must spend a minimum of 10 days away from the team, so they will be unable to play in Week 15.

Matt Nagy confirmed on Thursday that the team is in enhanced COVID-19 protocols, which include mandatory mask wearing inside the facilities and daily testing, regardless of vaccination status. It’s the second time this season that the team has had to go into enhanced protocols.

