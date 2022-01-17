Bears 2022 Schedule: Full List of Next Season's Opponents

Here are all the Bears' opponents in 2022 originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The NFL playoffs started with several teams putting up huge scores in exciting fashion. But in Chicago, Bears fans are ready to put it all in the rearview mirror and move on to next season. And there's no better way to practice that dissociation than looking at the team's list of opponents in 2022 to see who the Bears will play and where they will play them.

The toughest home games will undoubtedly be against a quadrant of NFL playoff teams -- the Green Bay Packers, the Philadelphia Eagles, the San Francisco 49ers and the Buffalo Bills.

In addition to the Packers and the rest of the NFC North, the Bears will play host to the Washington Football Team, the Miami Dolphins and the Houston Texans.

On the road, the Bears will be tested by having to play Bill Belichick's Patriots in New England and traveling to Dallas to play the Cowboys in Jerry World.

Oddly enough, Chicago will play two road games in the same venue in 2022 -- they play both the New York Giants and the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium, making East Rutherford, N.J. a home away from home for the Bears next season.

The trip to Dallas isn't the only time the Bears head south for a road contest. They also have the Falcons as one of their eight away opponents in 2022.

The home schedule includes nine games thanks to the expansion of the NFL's schedule in 2021.

