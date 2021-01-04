Bears' 2021 Opponents Set, Including Home Games Against Ravens, 49ers

As the NFL season wrapped up on Sunday, the Chicago Bears filled in the final blanks on their 2021 schedule, determining the 13 teams they will face during the coming season.

The Bears will take on the AFC North and NFC West next season, with the Baltimore Ravens and the San Francisco 49ers among the teams that will pay visits to Soldier Field in the coming season.

The Bears will also have some tough road games on their schedule, including trips to the home stadiums of six different playoff teams.

Here are the opponents the Bears will face in 2021:

Home Games -

Lions, Packers, Vikings, 49ers, Bengals, Cardinals, Giants, Ravens

Away Games -

Lions, Packers, Vikings, Browns, Buccaneers, Rams, Seahawks, Steelers

The final pieces of the puzzle were put into place on Sunday. The Bears will face the Giants by virtue of their second place finish in the NFC East, while they will then head to Tampa Bay after the Buccaneers finished in second place in the NFC South.

There are also reports that the NFL is considering adding a 17th game for the 2021 season. If that is the case, the Bears would play the AFC West Division’s second-place team, which would mean a date with the Las Vegas Raiders.

It is unclear when the NFL could release that scheduling detail. The 2021 schedule will be released in the spring.

The Bears will be putting an interesting streak on the line in the 2021 campaign, as they’ll take on the AFC North for the first time in four years. In the last two seasons the Bears have played that division, the 2013 and 2017 seasons, the Bears have gone a perfect 4-0 against the Bengals, Browns, Ravens and Steelers.

The team’s last regular season loss to an AFC North opponent came in the 2007 season when they lost a Week 15 game to the Ravens.

The Bears last played the four NFC West teams in the same season back in 2018. They also went undefeated against that set of teams in that season.

The 2021 season will also mark the fourth consecutive season the Bears and Rams have faced off, with the matchup the third straight game between the clubs in LA. The Rams have won the last two games, with one taking place at the LA Coliseum and one taking place in October at the new SoFi Stadium.

If the Bears do play the Raiders, it could potentially mark their first visit to Allegiant Stadium, the Raiders’ new home in Las Vegas.