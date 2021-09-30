NFL teams playing their home games in suburbs of their namesake cities is nothing new, but the Chicago Bears could soon join that list if they ultimately build a stadium in suburban Arlington Heights.

Currently, there are 10 NFL teams that play their home games in a suburb of the city they represent. The most famous among those teams are the New York Giants and Jets, who play at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, and the Dallas Cowboys, who play their home games in Arlington, Texas.

If the Bears were to move to the Arlington International Racecourse site, which they took a step toward doing by agreeing to purchase the site, they would jump to second on the list of teams in terms of distance from their respective city halls, with the stadium clocking in at a 29-mile journey from Chicago.

Here is a list of NFL teams that play in suburban locations, ranked by how far their stadiums are from their namesake town’s City Hall:

San Francisco 49ers – Santa Clara, California

The 49ers play their home games at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California, located 43 miles from City Hall on the other side of San Francisco Bay.

Dallas Cowboys – Arlington, Texas

The Cowboys’ former stadium was located in Irving, but now they play at AT&T Stadium, which is a 20 mile drive from Dallas City Hall.

Miami Dolphins – Miami Gardens, Florida

The Dolphins play their home games at Hard Rock Stadium, which is approximately 18 miles from City Hall in Miami.

Washington Football Team – Landover, Maryland

The Football Team plays its home games at FedEx Field which is 14 miles from the United States Capitol.

Los Angeles Chargers and Rams – Inglewood, California

The Chargers and Rams share the brand-new SoFi Stadium, which is 12 miles from City Hall in Los Angeles.

Buffalo Bills – Orchard Park, New York

The Bills, technically the only NFL team in the state of New York, play at Highmark Stadium, which is 11 miles from City Hall in Buffalo.

New York Giants and Jets – East Rutherford, New Jersey

The Giants and Jets previously shared a stadium at the Meadowlands in New Jersey, then moved to MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford. The stadium is 11 miles from City Hall in New York.

Las Vegas Raiders – Paradise, Nevada

You can see the Raiders’ massive Allegiant Stadium from the Las Vegas Strip, but the stadium is technically located in Paradise, Nevada, just a six-mile jaunt from City Hall.