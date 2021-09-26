Andy Dalton Could Miss More Time With Leg Injury, Report Says

Chicago Bears quarterback Andy Dalton will be out of the lineup for Sunday’s game against the Cleveland Browns, but according to a new report, he could miss additional time because of the ailment.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Dalton could miss another week or two because of the bone bruise that he suffered during the Bears’ Week 2 win over the Cincinnati Bengals at Soldier Field.

The amount of time Dalton will miss will depend on how long it takes the bruise to heal, according to Schefter’s report. The Bears still do not plan to put Dalton on injured reserve, meaning that they will be able to bring him back whenever he’s healthy.

Bears head coach Matt Nagy has said previously that Dalton will remain the team’s starter when he returns to the field. Rookie quarterback Justin Fields will make his first career start on Sunday against the Browns.

Fields went 6-for-13 for 60 yards and an interception in the Bears’ win over the Bengals last week. He scored his first career touchdown in Week 1 against the Los Angeles Rams.

Kickoff between the Bears and Browns is set for noon, with the game airing on Sunday.