Allen Robinson Says He's ‘Focusing on Playing' Amid Contract Negotiations

Chicago Bears wide receiver Allen Robinson has gotten plenty of attention this week as he expressed his dissatisfaction with the state of contract negotiations with the team, but during a Wednesday press conference, he said he’s simply focused on playing football and will do his best to tune out the other distractions.

“The biggest thing for me is focusing on playing, which I’ve been doing,” Robinson said. “I know it’s not going to be a distraction for me. For me, the biggest thing is just going out there, trying to play my best, trying to ball out and keep trying to lead this offense. I think that’s the biggest thing because, at the end of the day, everything in between the lines trumps everything.”

Robinson said that he appreciates the support he’s gotten both from teammates and from Bears fans, and says that his love of the city and the fans has “never wavered” through the negotiations.

“How I feel about my teammates, how I feel about this team, how I feel about this city and everything like that has never wavered,” he said.

Bears head coach Matt Nagy said he talked to Robinson about the situation, and says that he had a “great talk” with the receiver.

“I think he definitely feels good, and he’s confident that we want him here and that he wants to be here,” Nagy said.

Earlier this week, Robinson made waves when he deleted references to the Bears from his Twitter bio and from his header image on the social media site. The Chicago Tribune reported Tuesday that the receiver had requested a trade, but his agent disputed that report in conversations with ESPN and the NFL Network.

The wide receiver is in the last year of a three-year contract he signed with the Bears prior to the 2018 season.