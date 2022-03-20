Allen Robinson Expresses ‘Deepest Gratitude' to Bears Fans

Robinson expresses 'deepest gratitude' to Bears fans originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Allen Robinson is off on a new journey to Los Angeles and took to his Twitter account Sunday to thank Chicago Bears fans for their support over the years.

The former Bears no. 1 wide receiver officially signed with the Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams last week on a three-year, $46.5 million deal that includes $30.7 million fully guaranteed, according to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.

Robinson was an incredible offensive weapon for the Bears in his first three years (2018-2020) with the team. He averaged 85 catches, 1,050 yards and 5.7 touchdowns in that time. Last season was by far Robinson's worst with the team, totaling 38 receptions for 410 yards and one touchdown in 12 games.

Without Robinson, Darnell Mooney is now the Bears top receiver. Over the weekend, general manager Ryan Poles signed two new receivers, Equanimeous St. Brown and Byron Pringles, who each will compete to be Justin Fields' no. 2 receiver for the upcoming season.

