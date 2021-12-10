Akiem Hicks Reflects That Bears Career Could Be Ending Soon

Akiem Hicks: 'It hurt' considering Bears tenure could end originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Akiem Hicks has been the heart and soul of the Bears defense for the past six seasons. He’s a dominant force on the defensive line, and shows just as much passion on the field as he does off the field. Hicks is also a thoughtful and reflective man. On Friday he reflected that as he returns to the field this Sunday, there’s a chance he could be gearing up for his final five games as a Chicago Bear.

“I think that’s the unfortunate reality,” Hicks said. “The unfortunate reality of our business sometimes is that no matter what you do, no matter what situation you put yourself in, all good things come to an end. I could throw every cliché I want at it. But you know that is the circumstance we find ourselves in.”

He was also honest when discussing his emotions as he turned over the possibility that he could be moving on next season.

“At first it hurt, and then I understood. Ultimately, I respect the decisions that are made. Some of them you want different things for yourself. But that’s just not how the business works.”

Hicks is playing on the final year of a four-year contract extension, and hasn’t had the season he wanted. Various injuries have held him out of five games, and he was frank when he said that in his eagerness to get back on the field, he may have rushed back too soon. Despite the injuries and his advancing age (he turned 32 in November), Hicks was also adamant that he’s still got gas in the tank, estimating he’s got three or four years left in his career.

While Hicks certainly would’ve liked to have an extension before this season began, he couldn’t say whether or not he and the Bears could reach a new deal next year.

“I don't think I'm even ready to answer that question, honestly,” Hicks said. “Because I put it to the back of my mind and it's something I had to do in order to approach this season appropriately, I had to put it to the back of my mind in training camp. I'm going to revisit that in January.

“But what I can tell you now is, I've appreciated these last six years playing here in Chicago. I would challenge you to find another person on this team that has bled and fought and lived and died with this team the way that I have. Whatever comes from that, I accept, but as far as right now, I'm just ready to play some more football.”

