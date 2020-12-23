Akiem Hicks, Cordarrelle Patterson Listed as Non-Participants in Bears' Practice

The Chicago Bears are still very much alive in the NFC playoff hunt, but they’re taking things cautiously on the practice field to start the week, as six players were listed as non-participants on the injury report.

The Bears didn’t hold a full practice Wednesday, instead opting for a walk-through at Halas Hall, the team said.

If the Bears had practiced, there were six players the team said would not have participated, including defensive tackle Akiem Hicks, who is dealing with an ankle injury, and wide receiver Cordarrelle Patterson, who is coping with a knee issue.

Cornerback Jaylon Johnson, who missed Sunday’s win over the Minnesota Vikings with a shoulder injury, was listed as a non-participant, as was cornerback Buster Skrine, who has been out the last two weeks as he continues to work through the league’s concussion protocol.

Cornerback Deon Bush and tight end Demetrius Harris were both out with foot injuries. Bush missed the Sunday game against the Vikings, while Harris suffered the foot injury during the contest.

All other Bears players who are currently nursing injuries, including Khalil Mack (shoulder), Allen Robinson (hamstring) and Eddie Jackson (hip) were listed as full participants in the hypothetical workout.

Currently, the Bears sit at 7-7 on the season, and are one game behind the Arizona Cardinals in the race for the NFC’s last wild card spot. If the Bears can beat the Jaguars and the Green Bay Packers in the next two weeks, all they would need is one Arizona loss to get into the playoffs thanks to the league’s expanded postseason.

The Jaguars had a much smaller injury report, but were missing running back James Robinson on Wednesday as he continues to nurse an ankle injury.