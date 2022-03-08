Aaron Rodgers

Aaron Rodgers to Stay With Green Bay Packers in New Deal: Reports

Details surrounding the specifics of the agreement remain unclear, but if early reports are true, the deal would make Rodgers the highest-paid player in NFL history

Aaron Rodgers #12 of the Green Bay Packers
Photo by Nic Antaya/Getty Images

Aaron Rodgers will be staying with the Green Bay Packers as a new, potentially record-setting deal has reportedly been reached.

Details surrounding the specifics of the agreement remain unclear, with NFL Insider Ian Rapoport reporting the team and their star quarterback agreed to a four-year, $200 million contract. But Pat McAfee, who has hosted Rodgers a number of times on his show, said his sources indicated those numbers are not accurate.

If Rapoport's numbers prove correct, the deal would make Rodgers the highest-paid player in NFL history.

The contract includes $153 million guaranteed and his salary cap number will go down, helping Green Bay navigate free agency. Star wide receiver Davante Adams was scheduled to be a free agent next week, but Rapoport reported that the team will franchise tag Adams with the cap space gained from Rodgers' extension.

News of the agreement ends weeks of speculation over what Rodgers would do, with many insiders noting that he seriously considered retirement. It also comes after nearly a year of drama between the quarterback and the team.

The 38-year-old Rodgers is a four-time MVP and 10-time Pro Bowler, but has only won one Super Bowl back in 2010.

Rodgers is a long-time nemesis of the Chicago Bears.

In just 27 regular season games against the Bears, Rodgers has 61 touchdowns and just 10 interceptions, and has put up a record of 22-5 in those games.

