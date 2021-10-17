Aaron Rodgers, Packers Knock Off Justin Fields and the Bears at Soldier Field

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers has made a habit of decimating the Chicago Bears, and he added another chapter to his legacy on Sunday with a 24-14 victory at Soldier Field.

Rodgers only threw for 195 yards, but he picked up two passing touchdowns and a rushing touchdown to secure Green Bay's fifth consecutive win after an opening week loss.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Justin Fields threw for 174 yards and rushed for 43 more. Khalil Herbert rushed for 97 yards and a touchdown in the loss, which puts the Bears at 3-3.

After an opening Packers punt, the Bears marched down the field in eight plays, chewing up 80 yards and scoring an opening touchdown. Fields completed passes to Darnell Mooney and Allen Robinson on the drive, then Herbert rushed up the middle for a touchdown to make it a 7-0 game.

Unfortunately for Chicago, that’s all their offense was going to be able to muster for a while. After a Fields interception, the Packers put together an 80-yard drive of their own, with Aaron Jones running roughshod over Chicago and Rodgers finding Allen Lazard for a one-yard touchdown to tie the game at 7-7 with 10 minutes to go in the first half.

The Packers tacked on another field goal later in the quarter, and the Bears couldn’t get back on the board prior to halftime, leaving them behind by three points.

After another punt by the Bears, the Packers went to work on a long touchdown drive, spanning 10 plays and 90 yards. Rodgers ultimately found Jones with back-to-back passes, the last one resulting in a 12-yard touchdown that gave Green Bay a 17-7 lead.

Fields made a couple of good plays to start out the fourth quarter, hitting Robinson for 20 yards and then Cole Kmet for 21 more. He then scrambled for 14 yards, setting up Herbert for a run that was negated by a penalty.

Undeterred, Fields found Robinson for a short gain, then ultimately found Mooney for a five-yard touchdown pass, making it a 17-14 game with 8:44 remaining.

After the Fields-led touchdown drive, Rodgers and the Packers did what they’ve done on so many occasions, marching down the field and dashing the Bears’ hopes for a victory. After hitting Adams for a 41-yard completion downfield, Rodgers scrambled into the end zone for a 6-yard touchdown run, giving the Packers a 24-14 lead.

The Bears made a strong statement to start the drive on a 16-yard scramble by Fields, but after two sacks by the Packers, Chicago saw their hopes of getting those points back dashed, and Green Bay took the ball back.

The Bears' road forward won't get any easier next week, as they're set to take on Tom Brady and the reigning Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers next Sunday.