Aaron Rodgers Coy About Packers Future During The Match

Aaron Rodgers continues to play coy about future with Pack originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Don't miss local breaking news and weather! Download our mobile app for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Aaron Rodgers seems to be enjoying the public clamoring for any information regarding his future. During “The Match,” a golf game where Rodgers was paired with Bryson DeChambeau, and pitted against Phil Mickelson and Tom Brady, Rodgers was asked point blank about his future with the Packers. Unfortunately for fans looking for any sort of clarity, Rodgers was not taking the bait.

“I don’t know”



Aaron Rodgers when asked if he’ll be playing for the Packers this season 👀 pic.twitter.com/zoDZBSVH3R — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) July 7, 2021

“I don’t know, we’ll see.” Rodgers said with a grin when asked if anyone would be quarterbacking for the Packers in a No. 12 jersey (his number) this season. “I’m just having a good time out here with Tom. I’m trying to talk to him to find out if he’s going to keep playing or not.”

That’s a cheeky reply from Rodgers as Brady will likely want to play football until he’s 50. He’d probably still make any team a Super Bowl contender at that age too.

Charles Barkley tried one last Hail Mary to get info out of Rodgers, promising to keep the QB’s secret safe. To this Rodgers was a little more receptive.

“Charles, I’ll tell you next week in Tahoe.”

So there you have it folks. While we may not be able to get to Rodgers himself, set your calendars to put pressure on Barkley for the scoop next week.

Click here to follow the Under Center Podcast.