How Aaron Rodgers' New Contract Affects Packers Salary Cap

With NFL free agency set to officially open on Wednesday, new details are emerging about Aaron Rodgers’ contract extension with the Packers. On Tuesday, multiple reporters shared details about the deal that will keep Rodgers in Green Bay through 2024.

Aaron Rodgers' contract extension is set to earn him:



$42 million in 2022

$59.515 million in 2023

$49.3 million in 2024



This gets him to the three-year, $150 million mark, and the first two years are fully guaranteed at signing. (via @RapSheet + @TomPelissero) https://t.co/FkyeGmCCCf — NFL (@NFL) March 15, 2022

Aaron Rodgers' cap numbers the next three years for the #Packers:



2022: $28.5 million (down from $46.7 million)

2023: $31.6 million (up from $7.7 million on a previously voidable year)

2024: $40.7 million — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) March 15, 2022

When Rodgers’ extension was initially reported, it was talked about as a four-year deal, adding more years after his current contract expires at the end of the 2022 season. But according to Ian Rapoport, the last two years of the new contract are “void years,” or years that Rodgers will never play, but are used as placeholders to help spread out Rodgers’ cap hit.

The lowered cap hit in 2022, should drastically help the Packers get under the salary cap, too. Before the new deal, the Packers were $21.6 million over the cap, according to Spotrac. Now, they should be just $3.4 million over the cap.

That doesn’t mean the Packers have been without salary cap casualties this year. According to multiple reports, the team has cut notable players: pass rusher Za’Darius Smith and versatile offensive lineman Billy Turner.

