5 Bears NFL Draft Prospects Who Impressed at Senior Bowl

Game tape will always be the most important aspect when evaluating players in the draft, but we already know that Bears GM Ryan Poles also highly values Senior Bowl performances. Last year, the Bears drafted four players who participated in the Senior Bowl: Braxton Jones, Velus Jones Jr., Dominique Robinson, Ja’Tyre Carter. They also claimed Sterling Weatherford off waivers after the Colts cut him to trim their roster to 53 players. This year, Poles and his staff may lean on the Senior Bowl even more, since they’ll have unique intel from offensive coordinator Luke Getsy, who acted as a head coach during the game. If so, here are five names to keep an eye on, after impressive showings throughout the week of practices and the game itself.

IVAN PACE - LINEBACKER - CINCINNATI

The Bears need lots of help at linebacker, and aren’t likely to spend big free agency dollars at the position. Pace won Senior Bowl defensive MVP with a game-high 10 tackles. He’s got a knack for rushing the quarterback, which the Bears sorely missed when Roquan Smith left. The big knock on Pace is his size since he’s barely 6’0”, but he can play.

KARL BROOKS - DEFENSIVE LINEMAN - BOWLING GREEN

Brooks is a versatile defensive lineman who played both tackle and end at Bowling Green. He’s earned praise for his ability to shed blocks with his hands, and his pursuit through the play. Brooks had 10 sacks for the Falcons last year and notched another in the Senior Bowl.