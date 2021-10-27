49ers vs. Bears Injury Report: Khalil Mack Misses Practice as Likely Absence Looms

The Chicago Bears are looking to bounce back after two consecutive losses, but their first injury report of Week 8 provided some tough news for a team trying to reverse its fortunes.

Earlier Wednesday, it was reported that linebacker Khalil Mack isn’t expected to play in Sunday’s game against the San Francisco 49ers due to a foot injury that has been hampering him for much of the season. Mack, who leads the Bears with six sacks this season, did not practice Wednesday, and the team could potentially place him on injured reserve, which would keep him out of at least two more games beyond this week.

Defensive tackle Akiem Hicks, who missed Sunday’s loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, was on the practice field Wednesday, but was limited due to a groin injury.

Wide receiver Allen Robinson has been playing in recent games, but he was once again limited because of an ankle injury.

Defensive back Tashaun Gipson Sr. (hip), kick returner Jakeem Grant Sr. (ankle), tight end JP Holtz (quad) and defensive tackle Bilal Nichols (knee) were all limited during Wednesday’s workout.

After pushing their record to 3-2 in a Week 5 win over the Las Vegas Raiders, the Bears have stumbled badly in recent weeks, losing to the Packers and Buccaneers to drop to 3-4 on the season.

After a Halloween showdown with the 49ers, the Bears will then head to Pittsburgh for a Monday Night Football game against the Steelers before their bye week in Week 10.