Chicago Fire FC's Opening Match Postponed After 5 Nashville Players Test Positive for COVID-19

Chicago Fire FC was set to return to the pitch on Wednesday, but their game has been postponed after five Nashville SC players tested positive for coronavirus.

The match, Chicago’s first scheduled tilt in the “MLS is Back Tournament” in Orlando, could potentially be made up at a later date, according to the league.

According to MLS officials, two Nashville players received positive test results over the weekend, and three more players received positive results on Monday night. Four other players received inconclusive test results and will need to be tested again.

Chicago’s first game is now scheduled to take place on July 14 against Inter Miami CF. Kickoff is set for 8 a.m., and the match will air on ESPN.

Coronavirus has already caused serious issues with the tournament, as FC Dallas was forced to withdraw from the tournament after 10 players tested positive for the virus, along with a member of the team’s technical staff. The club has been under quarantine since the positive tests, meaning that the players haven’t been able to train.

According to ESPN, at least one other club has reported a positive coronavirus test.

The “MLS is Back Tournament” will start on Wednesday with group stage play. After the group round is complete, the knockout round will begin on July 25, with a single-elimination format culminating in the tournament final on Aug. 11.

The winner of the tournament will earn a spot in the 2021 Concacaf Champions League.

The league’s regular season is expected to begin after the tournament concludes.