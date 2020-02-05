Chicago Fire FC Unveils New ‘Homecoming’ Kits for 2020 Season

Chicago Fire FC has had a busy offseason of reinvention as the club prepares to move to Soldier Field for the 2020 MLS season, and the team unveiled its new home kits on Wednesday night.
The kits, dubbed the “Homecoming Kit” in honor of the team’s return to its original home stadium, feature a blue jersey with red trim, blue shorts and red socks:
The new kits also include the team’s new crest, which was revealed during the offseason.
The Fire will kick off the 2020 season at Seattle on March 1, with their first home game set for March 21 against Atlanta United.