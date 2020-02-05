Chicago Fire FC Unveils New ‘Homecoming’ Kits for 2020 Season

Chicago Fire FC has had a busy offseason of reinvention as the club prepares to move to Soldier Field for the 2020 MLS season, and the team unveiled its new home kits on Wednesday night.

The kits, dubbed the “Homecoming Kit” in honor of the team’s return to its original home stadium, feature a blue jersey with red trim, blue shorts and red socks:

No place like home.



🔥 𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐇𝐨𝐦𝐞𝐜𝐨𝐦𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐊𝐢𝐭 🔥 pic.twitter.com/TFelyeRMgi — Chicago Fire FC (@ChicagoFire) February 6, 2020

The new kits also include the team’s new crest, which was revealed during the offseason.

Ladies and Gentleman, boys and girls...your Chicago Fire “Homecoming” Primary Kit! #cf97 🎬⬇️ pic.twitter.com/cbVdqbJkrg — Fire Nation (@FireNationCHI) February 6, 2020

The Fire will kick off the 2020 season at Seattle on March 1, with their first home game set for March 21 against Atlanta United.