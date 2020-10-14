Chicago Fire FC

Chicago Fire FC Match Postponed After Minnesota United FC Reports Possible COVID-19 Case

Major League Soccer announced Wednesday that the match between Chicago Fire FC and Minnesota United FC has been postponed after a suspected case of coronavirus was reported among Minnesota’s team delegation.

According to a press release, the league postponed the match just over an hour before kickoff after word of a potential COVID-19 case was reported to officials.

There is no word on whether it was a player, coach or staffer that tested positive, and additional tests are being performed Wednesday.

No new date for the match has been announced. Chicago will next take the pitch on Saturday when they face Sporting KC at Soldier Field.

