Chicago Cubs Are the in Running to Host 2025 MLB All-Star Game

Seattle and Arlington are the next two cities set to host the Midsummer Classic

By Ryan Taylor

The Chicago Cubs are in the running to host MLB All-Star weekend at Wrigley Field for the 2025 halfway break, according to a report from USA Today's Bob Nightengale. 

The Cubs have hosted the All-Star game three times in history. The team hosted in 1947, 1962 and most recently in 1990. 

The city of Chicago has hosted seven times, dating back to the first major league All-Star game hosted at Comiskey Park in 1933.

The next two All-Star games will be hosted in Seattle and Arlington, Texas for the 2023 and 2024 All-Star weekends, respectively. In 2026, the game will be hosted in Philadelphia at Citizens Bank Park. 

