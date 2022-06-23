Chicago Bulls Select Guard Dalen Terry Out of Arizona in NBA Draft

After a ton of speculation, the Chicago Bulls ultimately opted to keep the 18th overall pick in the 2022 NBA Draft on Thursday night, selecting sophomore point guard Dalen Terry out of Arizona.

Terry, who played high school basketball with Phoenix Suns center and 2018 No. 1 overall draft pick DeAndre Ayton, averaged 8 points, 4.8 rebounds and 3.9 assists per game during the 2021-22 season with the Wildcats, who reached the Sweet 16 before being bounced from the NCAA Tournament by Houston.

The point guard has a 7-foot wingspan, according to officials at the NBA Draft Combine, and is a solid defender, according to predraft scouting reports.

According to NBC Sports’ Sanjesh Singh, Terry is “disruptive on defense, makes winning reads on offense and converts on shots” that he takes from inside the 3-point line.