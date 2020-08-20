Chicago Bulls Land 4th Pick in NBA Draft Lottery Thursday

Defying the odds, the Chicago Bulls were one of the big winners of the NBA Draft Lottery on Thursday night, snagging the number four overall pick in the draft.

Going into the lottery, the Bulls had a 31.9% chance of earning a top-four pick in the lottery. The team’s highest percentage draft option was the number eight pick, which the Bulls went into the evening with a 34.1% chance of landing.

The Bulls have been in the draft lottery each of the last two seasons, earning the seventh pick in each of those drafts. They used the selection in 2018 on Duke’s Wendell Carter Jr., and they used last year’s seventh overall pick on North Carolina guard Coby White.

The 2020 NBA Draft, which had originally been scheduled for earlier this year, will take place on Oct. 16 at ESPN’s studios in Bristol, Connecticut.