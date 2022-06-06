Chicago Bulls' Biggest Draft Needs, Two Prospects Team Could Target

Bulls’ biggest draft needs, two prospects team could target originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The Bulls took a positive step forward in the 2021-22 NBA season. Now, it’s time for them to build on that.

Chicago heads into the offseason with the 18th overall pick in the 2022 NBA Draft and a glaring question in free agency. As NBC Sports Chicago Bulls Insider K.C. Johnson, the two areas are intertwined.

“Whoever they draft will just be one building block for the future, but this is more of a veteran-based team assuming Zach LaVine is retained,” he said.

LaVine made his second straight All-Star team last season and thrived alongside DeMar DeRozan and Nikola Vucevic. The Bulls can offer LaVine, who will become an unrestricted free agent this summer, a max contract, but it’s ultimately up to the 27-year-old guard if he wants to stay.

“That’s an asset you cannot afford to lose, and it’s not your choice,” Johnson said.

Johnson said that Bulls management will likely aim for some continuity with its core entering next season. If LaVine, DeRozan and Vucevic are back in the fold with guys like Lonzo Ball, Alex Caruso and Patrick Williams, who can the Bulls look to add with the No. 18 pick?

Shooting, bench depth, rim protection and two-way ability are among the traits Johnson believes the Bulls will seek out of their first-round selection. As for prospects Johnson thinks can check those boxes in the middle of the first round, Ochai Agbaji and Tari Eason came to mind.

Agbaji is coming off a year for the books at Kansas. The 6-foot-5 guard was a consensus All-American with averages of 18.8 points, 5.1 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game. To top it all off, he helped lead the Jayhawks to a national title win over North Carolina.

Eason began his college career at Cincinnati before heading to LSU for his sophomore campaign. He led the Tigers with 16.9 points per game and chipped in 6.6 rebounds, as well.

Agbaji and Eason certainly possess attributes that could help the Bulls, but Johnson also noted the quality that should stand above all else for the team: talent.

“When you’re picking 18th, you don’t usually drive the draft board,” he said. “So you kind of just need to have your board and whatever player is the best talent available then slots to you.”