Chicago Bears Fall to Minnesota Vikings 19-13

The Chicago Bears fell to the Minnesota Vikings 19-13 Monday night at Soldier Field, bringing the team to 5-5 on the season.

Bears wide receiver Cordarrelle Patterson made a bit of NFL history to start the second half of the matchup.

Patterson returned the kickoff coming out of halftime for a touchdown, the eighth time he’s returned a kickoff for a touchdown. That ties Josh Cribbs and Leon Washington for the most in NFL history.

Check back for a full recap on Monday night's game.

