Chicago Bears dream owners include Jeff Bezos, Mark Cuban originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The Chicago Bears are not for sale… right now.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

But what if the McCaskeys decided it was time to move on and sell the franchise? There would without a doubt be plenty of suitors.

The Bears are located in the third-largest city in the United States, have a fiercely loyal fanbase and a history that dates back over 100 years. Not to mention Chicago just drafted an exciting, young potential franchise quarterback in Justin Fields. Carolina Panthers owner David Tepper bought his team for a record $2.275 billion in 2018, and it’s fair to assume the Bears’ price would be even higher.

So, who would be interested and capable of paying the steep price for the Bears? Here’s a look at five potential buyers:

Jeff Bezos

Net worth: $191.3 billion (via Forbes)

The Amazon founder has long been rumored to be interested in buying a professional sports team. As the most wealthy person in the world, he certainly has the capital to do it without any help.

Bezos already has ownership in Amazon, the Washington Post and Blue Origin, among other things, so why not add an NFL team? He would instantly become the league’s most famous and wealthy owner. Fans of any team that hasn’t had recent success should be begging for Bezos to buy their favorite franchise.

Mark Cuban

Net worth: $4.5 billion (via Forbes)

“Hello Shark, the McCaskeys are seeking billions in exchange for 100% of the Chicago Bears.”

Since purchasing the Dallas Mavericks in 2000, Cuban has become one of sports’ most notable owners. Cuban, who also famously stars on “Shark Tank,” transformed the Mavs into a perennial playoff team with his spending and hires.

Cuban might not have the independent wealth to purchase the Bears on his own, especially if a bidding war ensues. He shouldn’t have a problem rounding up investors, though. The 63-year-old is a world-famous entrepreneur, with plenty of connections in the business world.

Fenway Sports Group

Net worth: $6.6 billion (via Forbes)

This one seems crazy on the surface, but hear me out. Fenway Sports Group, as you could gather from its name, is most notably known for owning the Boston Red Sox. Led by John Henry and Tom Werner, FSG bought the Red Sox in 2002 and immediately turned the franchise around. Boston broke an 86-year championship drought in 2004 and has won three more titles since then, all while being top-five in payroll every year since their first World Series.

FSG has branched out since purchasing the Red Sox in 2002, adding Liverpool FC (Premier League), Roush Fenway Keselowski Racing (NASCAR) and recently the Pittsburgh Penguins (NHL) to its portfolio. LeBron James even acquired partnerships in the group earlier this year. One has to wonder if FSG’s next move is to venture into the NFL or NBA.

Steve Ballmer

Net worth: $103.1 billion (via Forbes)

The former Microsoft CEO bought the Los Angeles Clippers for a then-NBA record $2 billion in 2014, and he hasn’t stopped pouring money into the franchise. He recently unveiled plans for the Clippers’ new $1.8 billion arena, which is set to open in 2024.

Ballmer’s enthusiasm and passion would be a welcome jolt for the Bears. He is frequently seen courtside at Clippers games cheering and screaming. Currently the seventh-richest person in the world, money would not be an issue for Ballmer.

Michael Jordan

Net worth: $1.6 billion (via Forbes)

OK, if this happened it might shut down the city of Chicago for a few weeks. MJ is an icon from his days with the Chicago Bulls, and his wealth has only increased in retirement thanks to various business ventures. He currently owns the NBA’s Charlotte Hornets and NASCAR’s 23XI Racing, so it isn’t far-fetched to believe he could expand into football.

The GOAT has the lowest net worth of anyone listed here, so he would absolutely have to gather up investors and form a group. It would be historic if Jordan were to purchase an NFL team, as he would become the league’s only Black majority owner – a distinction he also holds in the NBA and NASCAR.