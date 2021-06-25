Zach Davies, Cubs' Bullpen Make History With 1st Combined No-Hitter in Team History

The Chicago Cubs started off their lengthy road trip in historic style Thursday night, with four pitchers teaming up for the first combined no-hitter in franchise history in a win over the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Zach Davies got the win for the Cubs, throwing six no-hit innings. He did walk five batters and struck out four, but he didn’t allow any hits, allowing the combined no-hitter to take place.

Ryan Tepera, Andrew Chafin and Craig Kimbrel each allowed a walk in their relief appearances, but they still combined to finish off the no-no in the series opener with the Dodgers.

The no-no is the first by a Cubs pitcher since Alec Mills held the Milwaukee Brewers out of the hit column last September, and marks the 17th thrown by the Cubs in modern history. That is tied for second-most in the National League, trailing only the Dodgers in that category.

The loss was Dodgers starter Walker Buehler’s first since Sept. 21, 2019.

The no-hitter was the seventh thrown by a Major League team this season, tying the modern record for most no-hitters in a single season. The previous six were all thrown by single pitchers, making this game the first combined no-hitter thrown since Aug. 2019.

The Dodgers have now been no-hit 20 times in their history, the most of any team in Major League history.