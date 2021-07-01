Yoán Moncada Leaves White Sox Game With Hand Injury, Team Says

Chicago White Sox third baseman Yoán Moncada was forced to leave Thursday’s game against the Minnesota Twins after appearing to injure himself while sliding into third base.

Moncada was on first base in the bottom of the third inning when José Abreu singled to right field. Moncada sprinted to third base, and after sliding he appeared to roll over on his right arm.

Don't miss local breaking news and weather! Download our mobile app for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

The slugger was looked at by trainers and stayed in the game, but after he scored a run he was lifted from the contest and Andrew Vaughn moved to third base to replace him.

NBC Sports Chicago’s game coverage captured an image of Moncada after the awkward slide, showing blood running down the top of his right hand.

According to the White Sox, Moncada left the game with a bruised right hand, and is undergoing further evaluation. No further details were available on the injury.