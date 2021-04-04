Yermín Mercedes Makes Baseball History With Hot Start for White Sox

Chicago White Sox catcher Yermín Mercedes had a long road to get to the big leagues, but now that he’s arrived, all he’s done to celebrate is make baseball history.

Mercedes, who had just one MLB at-bat prior to the start of the 2021 season, made his season debut on Friday against the Los Angeles Angels, going 5-for-5 with a double and four runs batted in for the White Sox in a 12-8 victory.

As if that debut weren’t spectacular enough, Mercedes followed it up by collecting three more hits, including a home run, and two more runs batted in Saturday night before finally being retired in the top of the eighth inning on a fly out to center field.

That still gave Mercedes eight hits in eight at-bats to start off the regular season, and according to the Elias Sports Bureau, it also gave the catcher a place in baseball’s record books. According to Elias, Mercedes is the first player since 1900 to begin a season with eight consecutive hits:

Yermín Mercedes is the first player since 1900 to begin a season with 8 consecutive hits. 👀 (h/t @EliasSports) pic.twitter.com/bdkxZ8HSc6 — MLB (@MLB) April 4, 2021

Mercedes, who is 28 years old, has bounced around the baseball world for nearly a decade, starting out with the Washington Nationals’ organization way back in 2011. Since then he has played in a wide variety of leagues, finally settling in with the White Sox organization in 2018.

It is highly unlikely that he will be able to continue batting at a torrid .889 clip, but he has given White Sox fans (and baseball fans in general) something to cheer about as the new season has gotten underway.