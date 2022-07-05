White Sox' Yasmani Grandal to Begin Rehab Stint With Double-A Birmingham Barons

Grandal to begin rehab stint in Double-A originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The troops are starting to roll back in for the Chicago White Sox.

Hours before the start of the second game between the White Sox and Minnesota Twins, news dropped in the clubhouse that White Sox starting catcher Yasmani Grandal will head to Double-A Birmingham Barons to begin his rehab stint.

Yasmani Grandal going on rehab assignment tomorrow. Will be back after AS break.



Also, Eloy Jimenez is in the clubhouse. — Daryl Van Schouwen (@CST_soxvan) July 5, 2022

Grandal suffered a hamstring injury on June 11 while running to first base against the Texas Rangers. He exited the game and was placed on 10-day IL the next day with "lower back spasms."

He began swinging on June 28 and practiced throwing behind the plate to second base before Tuesday's game. The catcher is expected to shift to Triple-A with the Charlotte Knights after beginning his Double A stint tomorrow.

The MLB scheduled the All-Star game to happen July 19, meaning Grandal's return will take at least two more weeks, barring any setbacks during his rehab.

The Cuban catcher is slashing .185/.294/.237 this season with two home runs and 15 RBIs this season.

