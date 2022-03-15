Chicago Baseball

Anthony Rizzo

Ex-Cubs First Baseman Anthony Rizzo Re-Signs With Yankees, Reports Say

By Tim Stebbins

Wrong reunion? Rizzo returning to... Yankees originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Turns out there was a reunion in the cards for Anthony Rizzo this offseason.

But not with the Cubs.

Rizzo is re-signing with the Yankees, according to multiple reports, including ESPN's Jesse Rogers. The deal is pending a physical.

Rizzo was linked to the Cubs in loose speculation this winter but was always a long shot at best to return to the North Side.

Although Cubs president Jed Hoyer has publicly the door open for a reunion with him and other traded members of the team's ex-core, team officials said privately said they had no intention of pursuing the trio of Rizzo, Kris Bryant and Javy Báez.

In fact, Báez signed with the Mets before MLB's lockout without so much as an offer from the Cubs.

The Cubs traded Rizzo to the Yankees at the trade deadline last July, ending his tenure with the team after 10 seasons.

