Yankees Coach Carlos Mendoza Latest Linked to White Sox' Manager Job

Yankees coach latest linked to White Sox' manager opening originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

A new name has been linked to the White Sox' managerial opening nearly a month into their search process.

Jon Heyman of the New York Post reported the Sox got permission to interview Yankees bench coach Carlos Mendoza.

Mendoza, 43 next month, has spent the past 14 seasons with the Yankees organization, nine in the minor leagues and the past five on Aaron Boone's big-league staff.

He was a quality control coach from 2018-19 and has served as bench coach since 2020.

The Venezuela native and former outfielder played in parts of two big-league seasons during a nine-season pro career.

He has previous managerial experience in the Arizona Fall League (2012 and 2016) and Venezuelan Winter League after the 2021 season.

While around a half dozen names have been linked to the opening, the White Sox' search for Tony La Russa's replacement has remained a relative mystery.

Astros bench coach Joe Espada, Royals bench coach Pedro Grifol and former Sox manager Ozzie Guillén have reportedly interviewed for the job, and Braves third base coach Ron Washington has been linked to it.

A report by MLB.com's Scott Merkin reported over the weekend said Espada is out of the running.

The White Sox are the only team with a managerial vacancy after the Royals hired former Rays bench coach Matt Quatraro on Sunday.

