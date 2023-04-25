Chicago Baseball

Chicago Cubs

Yan Gomes' Big Night Gets Cubs Back on Right Track

By James Neveau

Chicago Cubs catcher Yan Gomes has been a breath of fresh air for a team that came into the season concerned with offensive production, and he continued that with a huge game against the San Diego Padres.

Gomes was 4-for-4 with two runs, three RBI’s and a home run in the victory, including a crucial insurance RBI in the eighth inning that extended the Cubs’ lead before Nico Hoerner cleared the bases with a three-RBI triple later in the frame.

According to Stathead, Gomes is the fourth Cubs catcher to register four hits, three RBI’s, two runs and a home run in a single game since 2000.

The last Cubs catcher to do it, naturally, was Willson Contreras, who went 4-for-5 with two runs scored, two home runs and seven RBI’s in a 2018 game against the Chicago White Sox.

Kyle Schwarber also achieved the feat in his rookie season in 2015, and Joe Girardi put up similar numbers in a 2000 game against the Padres.

In all, just 14 Cubs catchers have hit those marks in the same game since at least 1900, with Gabby Hartnett the only catcher to do it on multiple occasions.

Gomes is now second among MLB catchers with five home runs, trailing only the six that Atlanta Braves backstop Sean Murphy has hit. He is now slashing .309/.316/.582 on the season, and has helped Cubs pitchers to a sub-3.00 ERA in games he has caught.

The Cubs will go for a series win on Wednesday against these Padres, with Drew Smyly taking the ball for the North Siders.

