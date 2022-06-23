Wrigley Field's DraftKings Sportsbook to Take Another Step Toward Completion Friday

Construction around Chicago’s Wrigley Field is hardly a new phenomenon, but a major new attraction at the historic ballpark will be one step closer to completion on Friday when officials hold a “beam signing ceremony” at a new sportsbook adjacent to the stadium.

The DraftKings Sportsbook, which would be among the biggest in the country, will be a two-story facility adjacent to Wrigley Field, occupying the corner of Addison and Sheffield at the site of the former Captain Morgan Club at the ballpark.

The Cubs signed a $100 million deal with DraftKings in 2020 to build the sportsbook, according to Crain’s Chicago Business, and the project is rapidly moving forward, the team says.

According to a press release, a “beam signing” ceremony will take place on Friday, and will feature Cubs President of Baseball Operations Crane Kenney, along with DraftKings CEO Jason Robbins and Levy CEO Andy Lansing, among other dignitaries.

Stay informed during the severe weather season with our local news and weather app. Get the NBC 5 Chicago app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

An official opening date has not yet been announced, but preliminary reports indicated that the Cubs hoped to open the sportsbook by the start of the 2023 baseball season.