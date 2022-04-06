Wrigley Field COVID Protocols: Are Masks, Vaccine Cards Still Required at Cubs Games?

The Chicago Cubs are getting set for their home opener on Thursday afternoon at Wrigley Field, and after two years of COVID mitigations and regulations at sporting venues, some fans may be wondering whether there are any additional protocols in place at the Friendly Confines.

According to the team’s website….there are not.

The city of Chicago removed both its proof-of-vaccination and mask requirements in late February, and even as cases slowly inch upward, there has been no indication that either requirement will be put back into force.

The city’s Department of Public Health does recommend that any residents who are immunocompromised, or that share a household with an immunocompromised relative, wear masks in outdoor public settings where social distancing is not possible.

One protocol change that was kept in place by the Cubs was the introduction of cashless concessions, merchandise stands and vendors. Fans will still need to either bring a credit or debit card to the ballpark, or they can order items on the MLB Ballpark app for pickup at concessions stands in the stadium.