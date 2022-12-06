With Cubs in 1B Market, Josh Bell Latest to Come Off the Board

With Cubs in 1B market, Bell latest to come off the board originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

While the Cubs are heavily involved in the free agent shortstop market, first base is among their other needs this offseason, and other option has come off the board.

Josh Bell has agreed to a two-year deal with the Guardians, according to ESPN’s Jeff Passan. MLB Network's Jon Heyman reported it's worth $33 million and includes an opt out.

The Cubs met with the agents of Bell and Trey Mancini — one of the other free agent first basemen — earlier this offseason.

They were in on José Abreu, who signed a three-year deal with the Astros last week, for two years at roughly the same average annual value as Houston.

The Cubs remain in the market for Cody Bellinger, who along with first base could fill a need in center field.

Bellinger was non-tendered by the Dodgers last month and has interest from numerous teams. His agent, Scott Boras said Tuesday the 2019 NL MVP has received multi-year offers but is looking for a one-year deal this winter.

Bellinger is coming off two underperforming seasons with Los Angeles, in part due to injury. He's only 27 and is a bounce-back candidate in 2023.

