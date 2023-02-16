Willson Contreras Foresees Making Cubs Cry, Per Twitter Story

Contreras foresees making Cubs cry for long time, per tweet originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Sounds like Willson Contreras anticipates making the Cubs regret letting him go over the offseason. A story is spreading on Twitter that says the new Cardinals catcher is already talking a big game for the Cubs’ divisional rival.

Chatting w/ Cardinals fans at a local Jupiter eatery, they regaled overhearing a fan tell Willson Contreras they were sending a photo of him to their Cubs fan friend, who would cry upon seeing it.



As the story goes, Willson replied 'they're going to be crying for a long time' pic.twitter.com/IO3DfW0YuB — Brenden Schaeffer (@bschaeffer12) February 15, 2023

Contreras was the subject of constant trade talk in 2022 when the Cubs and Contreras never came together for a contract extension. The team made a qualifying offer to Contreras in November that would’ve been a one-year deal worth $19.65, but Contreras turned it down. Shortly afterwards, Contreras signed a five-year deal worth $87.5 million.

The Cubs will receive a compensation pick in the 2023 MLB Draft as a result of Contreras signing elsewhere. It will fall after Competitive Balance Round B, which follows the second round.

This will be Contreras’ first season outside the Cubs organization. The team signed him to an international free agent deal in 2009 he made his MLB debut in 2016. Over his seven-year big league career, Contreras has slashed .256/.349/.459 with 117 home runs and 365 RBI. He was named to three All-Star games and won a World Series with the Cubs in 2016.

