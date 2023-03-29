Will Rain Hold Off in the Cubs' Opening Day Forecast? Here's What We Know

The Chicago Cubs will square off with the Milwaukee Brewers on Thursday afternoon at Wrigley Field, but will Mother Nature cooperate and allow the game to be played as scheduled?

First pitch is set for 1:20 p.m., with Marcus Stroman toeing the rubber for the North Siders as they look to get their season off to a flying start.

As for that weather forecast, it appears that things will remain dry, albeit cloudy, as the game gets underway. Winds will be blowing out of the southeast, toward the left field foul pole, but conditions will be mostly cloudy and gusty as the game starts.

According to the latest models from the NBC 5 Storm Team, it does appear that the game will be played as scheduled, with rain not scheduled to arrive in the area until late in the evening.

Get Chicago local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Chicago newsletters.

Temperatures will be lower than their seasonal norms, with the game-time temperature in the low-40s and a wind chill in the 30s at first pitch.

The Cubs are fortunate their opener was not set for Friday, as the chance of severe weather looms in the forecast during the late afternoon and evening hours.

The Storm Prediction Center says that the area is at a “slight” risk of severe weather, with heavy downpours, damaging winds and even the chance of tornadoes arriving in the area as the evening wears on.

After those storms move out, a cold front will usher in some chilly temperatures on Saturday, so those headed to the Friendly Confines will need to bundle up, as highs will likely struggle to get out of the 40s.

Sunday should be warmer and more pleasant, with highs in the low-to-mid 50s.

Be sure to follow the latest developments on the NBC 5 app, or you can catch the latest forecasts on the station’s 24/7 News Streaming service.