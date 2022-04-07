Why Tim Anderson Isn't in White Sox Opening Day Lineup Vs. Tigers

Why Tim Anderson isn't on White Sox Opening Day lineup originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The White Sox will be without two of their biggest stars when they open the season against the Tigers on Friday. The team announced Yoán Moncada will start the season on the 10-Day IL with an oblique strain on Thursday, but you’ve got to go way back to last September to explain why Tim Anderson will be absent.

Anderson will sit as part of a two-game suspension that MLB handed down near the end of last season. He was initially suspended three games for making contact with an umpire during a benches-clearing fracas with the Tigers, but somewhere between the end of last year and the beginning of this year, that suspension was reduced from three games to two games.

Here's the video of Tim Anderson and Umpire Tim Timmons in the scuffle pic.twitter.com/NQOwtj0vKN — White Sox Talk (@NBCSWhiteSox) September 29, 2021

In addition to the suspension, Anderson said he was fined $10,000 for the incident.

With Anderson out, Leury García will start at shortstop in the White Sox opener.

The South Siders haven’t won on Opening Day since their 14-7 rout over the Royals in 2018. First pitch is scheduled for 12:10 p.m.

