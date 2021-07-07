White Sox' Yasmani Grandal Has Surgery on Torn Tendon in Knee

Yasmani Grandal has surgery on torn tendon in knee originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

MINNEAPOLIS — Yasmani Grandal's recovery will now be a recovery from surgery.

The Chicago White Sox No. 1 catcher tore a tendon in his left knee on a check swing in Monday night's game against the Minnesota Twins. The team announced a four-to-six-week absence for him when placing him on the injured list Tuesday.

Wednesday, the White Sox updated that Grandal had surgery to repair that torn tendon, doctors confident that he'll be able to return before the end of the regular season. The team added that an updated timeline for Grandal's return would come at some point in the future.

Regardless of whether that helps Grandal and the White Sox stick to that initial timeline or the updated timeline winds up being different than the initial one, it's still a huge blow to the team in the middle of a season full of them. Grandal had been the White Sox hottest hitter of late, a recent power burst adding to his season-long on-base skills to earn him All-Star consideration.

As manager Tony La Russa said Tuesday: "He was hitting in the middle of the lineup and got a lot of big hits for us. Somebody else has to get them now."

Grandal's injury combines with significant ones to Eloy Jiménez, Luis Robert and Nick Madrigal to put half the team's starting lineup and three middle-of-the-order bats on the shelf at the same time. The White Sox lost another projected starting position player from the preseason Wednesday when they designated Adam Eaton for assignment.

Though they're a first-place team, all the injuries have added up to make the White Sox road to a World Series a much more difficult one, and being without their top catcher and one of their top hitters is a big reason why.

