White Sox vs. Athletics: Wild Card Round Schedule

The Chicago White Sox are going to have to hit the road for the American League Wild Card Round, and Major League Baseball has announced that the South Siders will play a pair of afternoon games to kick off the postseason.

The White Sox, appearing in their first playoff series since 2008, will battle the Oakland A’s beginning on Tuesday, with the best-of-three series between the clubs taking place at the Oakland Coliseum.

There are no off-days in the series, which will get underway at 2 p.m. on ESPN. Here is the full schedule we have so far:

Game 1: Tuesday 2 p.m. ESPN

Game 2: Wednesday 2 p.m. ESPN

*Game 3: Thursday TBD

*= if necessary

The third game will air on an ESPN network, but it has not been announced which network would carry the game if it becomes necessary.

 The winner of the series will take on the winner of the series between the Minnesota Twins, who won the American League Central Division title, and the Houston Astros. The American League Division Series between those two series winners will take place at San Diego’s Petco Park.

