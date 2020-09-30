White Sox vs. Athletics: Game 2 Live Blog

The Chicago White Sox are going for their first series win in 15 years when they take on the Oakland Athletics on Wednesday afternoon.

The White Sox have not won a postseason series since their World Series triumph in 2005, but they'll hope to erase that history on Wednesday when they send Dallas Keuchel to the mound against the A's.

Here are the latest headlines from Game 2 of the series:

2:33 p.m.

The White Sox trail early against the A's, as some shaky defense leads to two Oakland runs.

After Chad Pinder reached on what was ruled an infield single after Tim Anderson couldn't make a spinning throw to first base, Nick Madrigal's error on a ground ball by Matt Olson allowed two runs to score, giving the Athletics a 2-0 lead early in the contest.

1:58 p.m.

The White Sox remain without Eloy Jimenez in their starting lineup, as the slugger is still battling a heel injury.

Yasmani Grandal will be behind the plate for the White Sox, while Edwin Encarnacion will slot into the lineup and serve as the designated hitter as the team faces Chris Bassitt in Game 2.

Keuchel hopes to continue his strong pitching of late, as the hurler posted a 6-2 record and a 1.99 ERA in 11 starts so far this season.