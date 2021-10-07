White Sox vs. Astros: Chicago Sets Roster for American League Division Series

The Chicago White Sox have named their 26-man roster and nine-man taxi squad for the American League Division Series.

The White Sox, who won the American League Central Division and clinched back-to-back playoff berths for the first time in team history, will start the series on the road Thursday against the Houston Astros, with Lance Lynn taking the ball in Game 1.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Starting pitcher Dallas Keuchel was not named to the team’s active roster, indicating that the team believes Carlos Rodón is healthy enough to pitch in the series. He will be part of the team's taxi squad, along with outfielder Brian Goodwin.

Here is the full squad –

Pitchers:

Aaron Bummer, Dylan Cease, Garrett Crochet, Lucas Giolito, Liam Hendriks, Craig Kimbrel, Michael Kopech, Reynaldo López, Lance Lynn, Carlos Rodón, José Ruiz, Ryan Tepera

Catchers:

Zack Collins, Yasmani Grandal

Infielders:

José Abreu, Tim Anderson, Leury García, César Hernández, Danny Mendick, Yoán Moncada, Gavin Sheets

Outfielders:

Adam Engel, Billy Hamilton, Eloy Jiménez, Luis Robert, Andrew Vaughn

The team also named its taxi squad of nine players, which it will be able to use in the event of COVID-related illness during the series.

Taxi Squad:

IF Jake Burger, P Ryan Burr, P Matt Foster, P Jace Fry, IF Romy González, OF Brian Goodwin, P Dallas Keuchel, P Evan Marshall, C Seby Zavala

The ALDS will get underway on Thursday at 3:07 p.m. in Houston, with Lance Lynn taking the ball for the White Sox. Lucas Giolito will get the start in Game 2 on Friday.