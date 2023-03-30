White Sox unveil Opening Day lineup vs. Astros originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The Chicago White Sox get a tough task as they open the 2023 regular season against the Houston Astros, but they’ll be all systems go as they take the field at Minute Maid Park.

Dylan Cease earned the Opening Day start for the White Sox with a strong 2022 campaign, and he’ll be backed by a lineup that’ll have its full complement of star power.

Andrew Vaughn will start at first base and bat third, as the White Sox face former slugger Jose Abreu in his Astros debut.

Yoan Moncada will play after dealing with a sore back late in spring training.

Pedro Grifol played things close to the chest with who would start in right field for the White Sox on Opening Day, and that honor will go to Romy Gonzalez, with Oscar Colas coming off the bench.

Here is the rest of the lineup:

1 Tim Anderson – SS

2 Luis Robert Jr. – CF

3 Andrew Vaughn – 1B

4 Eloy Jimenez – DH

5 Yoan Moncada – 3B

6 Andrew Benintendi – LF

7 Yasmani Grandal – C

8 Elvis Andrus – 2B

9 Romy Gonzalez – RF

First pitch between the White Sox and Astros is set for 6:08 p.m., with the game airing on ESPN.

