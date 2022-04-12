White Sox Trade Rumors With Gavin Sheets ‘Nonsense' Per Rick Hahn

Gavin Sheets details 'crazy' night of trade rumors originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

No, Gavin Sheets is not headed to Oakland. Late Monday night, White Sox fans may have thought the young slugger was on his way to become an Athletic after a Twitter account posing as a sports reporter said Rick Hahn traded Sheets for A’s starter Frankie Montas. The morning after, Hahn had two words to describe the tweet that got social media in a stir:

“Nonsense rumor.”

For Sheets himself, the nonsense obviously hit close to home.

“My phone started blowing up around 10 last night,” Sheets said. “It's crazy.

“Your initial reaction is you don't want to leave Chicago. Great place to be a great fan base and great team. So that's kind of the initial reaction. And then you see if it's true or not, and then you kind of go from there.”

It didn’t take long for Sheets to realize the tweet came from a fake account. But that wasn’t the case for most people, so his phone continued to blow up. Moving forward, Sheets understands that trade rumors will likely be a part of life for him.

“I just focus on what's going on here, and that's all I can do,” Sheets said. “If something was to happen, then it is what it is. But for now, just control what I can control, and enjoy (home) Opening Day.”

Sheets will get to enjoy the home opener as the starting right fielder, a position he only played for 13 games last year. And he will enjoy it.

“I'm just excited to still be here, and whatever happens, happens.”

