White Sox Trade Pitcher José Ruiz to Diamondbacks

White Sox trade José Ruiz to Diamondbacks originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The Chicago White Sox have traded reliever José Ruiz to the Arizona Diamondbacks, the team announced Sunday.

The team will receive cash considerations in exchange for Ruiz, who was recently designated for assignment after a slow start to the regular season.

Get Chicago local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Chicago newsletters.

Ruiz appeared in four games for the White Sox in the 2023 campaign, giving up nine earned runs and three home runs in 3.2 innings of work.

He had a 3.05 ERA in 59 appearances in 2021, and posted a 4.60 ERA in 2022, with 68 strikeouts in 60.2 innings of work.

The White Sox are playing the Pittsburgh Pirates in the rubber match of a three-game series at PNC Park on Sunday, then will head to Minnesota to take on the Twins at Target Field for a three-game set beginning Monday.

Click here to follow the White Sox Talk Podcast.