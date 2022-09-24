White Sox' Tony La Russa Won't Manage Again in '22, No Word on 2023

La Russa won’t manage again in ’22, no word on 2023 originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

​Manager Tony La Russa will not return to the White Sox dugout for the remainder of the 2022 season, the team announced Saturday afternoon.

In a release, the team said La Russa was directed to not return at the direction of his doctors “after undergoing additional testing and medical procedures over the past week.”

Miguel Cairo will continue as acting manager for the White Sox’ final 11 games of the regular season.

“We are going to continue to follow his wishes of keeping much of the specific details and his personal information quiet,” said general manager Rick Hahn of La Russa after Saturday’s announcement.

“I did speak to him on the way in this morning and he had no issue with us letting everybody know that there is a treatment protocol in place that he plans on adhering to. As a result, he won’t be managing the remainder of this season.

“As for the inevitable question, ‘Well what does that mean for next season?’ We are going to finish up this season first and then address everything when it’s appropriate to turn the page at the end of this year.”

La Russa, who was in his second season as manager after rejoining the organization following the 2020 season, has been away from the dugout for nearly a month for medical reasons.

The Sox announced he would not manage Aug. 30 against the Royals less than an hour before first pitch due to an undisclosed medical condition.

La Russa underwent a medical evaluation Aug. 31 and flew home to Arizona for further testing. He joined the White Sox for their series in Oakland earlier this month for a ceremony celebrating Dave Stewart.

La Russa told Janie McCauley of the Associated Press in Oakland he had a pacemaker inserted for his heart.

White Sox manager Tony La Russa confirms to me he had a pacemaker inserted for his heart. He is grateful for having undergone a relatively "simple" procedure and is coming along well, working to regain his strength. It's unclear when he'll be ready to manage again. — Janie McCauley (@JanieMcCAP) September 11, 2022

Hahn said La Russa having additional testing done prompted Saturday's update. Hahn declined to get into specifics about what the news means for La Russa’s future, as his health is the top priority.

La Russa has a reported one more year on his contract.

“Right now, the focus is on his health,” said Hahn when asked whether La Russa wants to continue managing. “Right now, the focus is fully on his health.”

The White Sox have all but been eliminated from postseason contention after a four-game losing streak that dropped them eight games out of first in the AL Central.

They’ve gone 13-10 under Cairo, however, and were playing some of their best ball of the season before the skid.

"Those guys deserve a lot of credit for what was thrust upon them on the fly and the way they responded, both in the coaches room and in the clubhouse," Hahn said.

Cairo, who’s been in frequent contact with La Russa during his absence, said he spoke to La Russa Friday night and "he’s doing good.”

“I learned so much, I’ve been learning so much. I’m still learning because every day you learn something else,” said Cairo of La Russa’s impact on him personally.

“I always double check with him. What he would do different in that situation and he’s very straightforward to me. Sometimes, OK, I didn’t think about that. It’s a learning experience that I’m enjoying.

“I learn from the best. I’m learning from the best still.”

