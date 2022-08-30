White Sox' Tony La Russa Misses Game for Undisclosed Medical Reason

La Russa misses Tuesday game for undisclosed medical reason originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Tony La Russa will miss Tuesday’s game against the Royals "at the discretion of his doctors," the White Sox announced less than an hour before first pitch.

La Russa is scheduled to "undergo further medical testing" on Wednesday, according to the Sox. The team said it anticipates providing an update on La Russa before Wednesday’s game against Kansas City.

The Sox provided no further details on the situation.

Bench coach Miguel Cairo will manage the Sox during La Russa’s absence. He managed the Sox for a pair of games last season, going 2-0, when La Russa was attending a family funeral.

