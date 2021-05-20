White Sox, Tony La Russa Drama Sparks Rant From C.C. Sabathia

Sabathia goes on expletive-ridden rant against unwritten rules originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

C.C. Sabathia is adding his voice to the ongoing discussion about Tony La Russa, Yermín Mercedes hitting a homer on a 3-0 pitch in a runaway game, and the unwritten rules of baseball, and wow, is it a loud voice.

Sabathia went beyond the White Sox drama, in an expletive-laden rant on his R2C2 podcast, and even offered a new rule which could prevent dust ups like this from happening in the future. Seriously, this clip is NSFW so you’ve been warned.

“Tony La Russa is out of touch with the game,” Sabathia said. “He should not be managing one of the best teams in the American League, period. The fact that Tim Anderson, basically the captain of their team, had to go on Instagram and step up for his teammate, like yeah, the game wasn’t over. If you’re putting in a f--king position player to pitch, guess what, if he’s gonna lob s--t over the plate, we’re gonna f--king tee off. Put a 10-run rule up there! If y’all don’t want to see people get embarrassed, if you don’t want to see position players pitch, and people swinging on 3-0 counts and all that s--t, then make it a 10-run rule so the game would be f--king over and you don’t have these stupid ass unwritten rules.”

The 10-run rule is an interesting idea. It could create headaches for official scorekeepers, people who track records and milestones and all of that. But on the other hand it could help prevent dreadful 4.5-hour long slogs as games get longer and longer across the league. Plus, what manager wouldn’t appreciate the opportunity to save a bullpen arm or two, or give their position players a little breather?

But Sabathia wasn’t done with his tirade just yet. The biggest problem in his opinion, was the fact that La Russa didn’t admonish the Twins for throwing behind Mercedes the day after his controversial blast.

“Now, you’ve got a rookie that’s basically carrying your f--king team these f--king first six weeks of the season— this guy’s been carrying you, and now you don’t have a problem with the weird-ass Minnesota Twins throwing behind one of your biggest hitters? That’s just f--king stupid. It’s stupid, period. I’m sorry, this s--t is terrible. He shouldn’t be f--king managing that team.

“If you’re not going to step up and have your player’s back, then what’s the f--king point of being the manager of White Sox? S--t is stupid as f--k, sorry.”

