White Sox to Restart Eloy Jiménez Rehab on Tuesday

Eloy Jiménez' rehab to restart on Tuesday originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The White Sox are set to begin Eloy Jiménez’ rehab assignment again, on Tuesday. The team is going to take things slowly with Jiménez as he ramps up again, however. Rick Hahn said that Jiménez will play DH in his return to action, not left field.

The team doesn’t have a timeline for Jiménez to return to the big leagues. Instead, they’ll see how long it takes for him to regain his timing at the plate since it’s been several months since he’s played a full game.

Jiménez is working back from surgery to repair a hamstring tendon that he tore on April 23rd. He first began his rehab assignment on May 28, but left that game early with what Hahn called “normal leg soreness.” That led to the team pausing his rehab assignment, so that the team could later reset his 20-day clock to return from Triple-A to the big leagues. At the time, Hahn made it clear that Jiménez’ leg soreness was not a new injury, nor was it a reaggravation of his previous injury.

“We expect that he's going to feel this, from time to time, over the course of the remainder of this season,” Hahn said earlier this month. “But over time, it should not cost him extra time, once active. This isn't the kind of thing we foresee flaring up and, 'OK, we've got to sit Eloy for five days.' This is more a matter of, not to venture too far out of my lane, but as the scar tissue breaks, those become a little bit fewer and farther between over time. And the early ones are sort of more significant in terms of how they feel and how the player reacts.”

In 11 games this season Jiménez has slashed .222/.256/.333 with one home run and seven RBI.

